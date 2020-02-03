Gray seals watched the communication by clapping underwater

February 3 (UPI) – For the first time, gray seals have been observed to clap underwater to communicate.

Like whales and dolphins, seals usually use a variety of calls to communicate with each other. During the breeding season, the researchers discovered gray seals that clapped their strengths against competitors and potential partners.

“The discovery of the” clapping seals “may not come as a surprise, after all they are known for clapping in zoos and aquariums,” said David Hocking, a biologist at Monash University in Australia, in a press release. “But where zoo animals are often trained to clap for our entertainment, these gray seals do it by themselves in the wild.”

The new study, which was published in the journal Marine Mammal Science, was made possible by the records of Ben Burville, a visiting researcher at Newcastle University in the UK.

Burville, who has been diving with seals for 17 years, has taken pictures of a male seal that flaps its fins to create a loud, penetrating crack. The clap is reminiscent of the sound of a beaver tail pounding on the surface of a pond.

“The clapping was incredibly loud and at first it was difficult for me to believe what I had seen,” said Burville. “How could a seal clap under water so loudly without having to compress air between its fins?”

Analysis of Burville’s footage suggests that the high-frequency sound waves generated by the clap can penetrate background noise, ensuring that the clap seal can be heard clearly.

“Depending on the context, the gossip attacks can help ward off competitors and / or attract potential partners,” said Hocking. “Think, for example, of a breast-beating male gorilla. Like clapping seals, these breastbeats carry two messages: I am strong, stay away; and I am strong, my genes are good.”

Just as noise from noisy boat engines and sonar from ocean-going vessels can affect whale communication, human-made noise pollution could interfere with the high-frequency noise caused by the clapping of gray seals.

“If we don’t know there is behavior, we cannot simply act to protect it,” said Hocking.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nnVASh9czQ (/ embed)