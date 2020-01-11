“Grease” actor Edd Byrnes dies at the age of 87, the son confirms

Loading...

Edd Byrnes, Star of Grease and TV Show 77 of the 50s / 60s, died at the age of 87.

Byrnes is known for his role as a charismatic radio station Vince Fontaine in the 1978 film and as a short-haired park keeper Kookie in the ABC detective drama.

The actor’s son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed the message yesterday (January 9) on Facebook. He said his father died in his Santa Monica home.

It is with deep sorrow and sadness to share with you the death of my father Edd Byrnes. It is the story of a …

Posted by Logan Byrnes on Thursday January 9, 2020

Variety writes that Byrnes’ portrayal of Kookie (Gerald Kookson III) on the 77 Sunset Strip “introduced a variety of early 1960s slang to mainstream primetime culture.”

It continued: “The Kookie figure became more famous when Byrnes and Connie Stevens set a new record – ‘Kookie, Kookie (lend me your comb)’ – for the then newly founded Warner Bros. Records, which hit the charts in 1959 Byrnes also appeared as a kookie in crossover episodes with other dramas by Warner Bros./ABC, Hawaiian Eye and Surfside 6. Stevens was a co-star of the Hawaiian Eye. “

The actors of the TV detective series “77 Sunset Strip” sit in a convertible in front of a restaurant. Left to right: Edd Byrnes, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Roger Smith, Louis Quinn (with a dog on his lap) and Robert Logan. CREDIT: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Logan went on to say that his father came to New York in his early 20s with “a few hundred dollars and the dream of making it big in the entertainment business.”

Before the Sunset Strip, Byrnes’ portfolio of TV dramas included Wire Service, Navy Log, and Crossroads.

Byrnes later had guest appearances in series, including Charlie’s Angels, Married With Children and Murder, She Wrote.

In 1996 Byrnes published an autobiography entitled Kookie No More, in which he described his long struggle against alcoholism.