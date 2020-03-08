Great album cuts you should be listening to

Rock! Rap! String quartets!

With too many 2020 records to review, I offer a sampling of some of the best stuff of the young year. Fall in love, buy some music, see a show.

“Farewell to Lo Fi,” Gray Bouchard & the Dedications — Salem Wolves honcho Gray Bouchard gets arty and cool on solo debut “Love in the New World.” Set somewhere between Bowie’s Berlin, the Cars’ Heartbeat City and a future ruled by robot DJs, the record punches with guitars and clicks with 21st century beats. One of the biggest moments comes in the small “Farewell to the Lo Fi.” In just two and a half minutes, Bouchard dresses up dirty indie rock in a chic, tailored black suit.

MARCH 8, 2020 – Aoife O’Donovan. Photo by Rich Gilligan, courtesy artist management

“Night Fishing,” Aoife O’Donovan — What constitutes a super group? Does a genius singer, ace quartet and words from a star poet count? Listen to new EP “Bull Frogs Croon” and decide. Taking a break from her legit supergroup (I’m With Her), Boston Americana queen Aoife O’Donovan created a song cycle pairing late Oregon poet laureate Peter Sears’ work with complex instrumentation. First single “Night Fishing” features O’Donovan’s high and mighty voice swimming through intricate strings. Follow the music into the night Thursday in Cambridge at her Sanders Theatre show.

“The Last of the Strongmen,” Eldridge Rodriguez — A sad, strange little gem on an album full of sad, strange little gems (see new Eldridge Rodriguez LP “Slightest of Treason”), this song packs so many moods and tones into four minutes. All at once, it recalls an early 2000s Bowie ballad, a late 2000s rocker from the National, an Irish drinking song your grandparents hummed and a funeral march from the Madchester scene. Between the sweep of rock and gloom, band frontman and songwriter Cameron Keiber has either written a grand breakup song or a powerful political song (or both). Fall under the ER spell at the “Slightest of Treason” release party at Great Scott in Allston on Saturday.

MARCH 8, 2020- Rapper M-Dot. Photo courtesy artist management

“The Atonement,” M-Dot — There are faster rappers than M-Dot. There are more poetic MCs than M-Dot. But is anyone this quick and this clever? On the debut single from the Boston artist’s forthcoming album “Ego & The Enemy Part 2: A Dissolute Paradise,” he sounds like a slam poet on speed as he takes down hate mongers, war profiteers and a society more obsessed with Colin Kaepernick than a plague of violence. Oh, and you know that beat is tight with the legendary Pete Rock producing. Catch M-Dot touring Europe right now (Estonia, people!) or see him in Cambridge at the Middle East on March 27.

“Two Shots,” Duck & Cover — Punk rock! Oh, sure there’s more to the lead track from the locals’ new three-song 7-inch. The riff winks at Thin Lizzy. The sneer and rumble in the vocals come up just shy of hardcore. The dreamy instrumental section that crashes into big guitar? The Cure’s “Disintegration” plus Slash? There’s more than punk rock here. But punk is what matters here. Raise a fist and Duck & Cover! See the band April 4 at Sally O’Brien’s in Somerville and remember to bring ear plugs and an extra liver.