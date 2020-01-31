Great Britain and Sweden confirm the first cases of coronaviruses

January 31 (UPI) – Health officials in the UK and Sweden confirmed their first cases of coronavirus as the number of cases worldwide rose above 10,000 on Friday.

The UK Department of Health announced it had transferred the two patients to a specialized infection department in Newcastle. The two people belong to the same family.

“Patients are cared for by specialists (National Health Service) and we use proven infection control procedures to prevent the virus from spreading further,” said Chris Whitty, chief medical officer.

Meanwhile, a flight of British nationals from Wuhan arrived in the UK on Friday. The department said the passengers were being taken to a national health service for a 14-day quarantine.

Sweden also confirmed its first case on Friday in the Jönköping district. The Swedish Health Department said the woman recently visited the Wuhan area and returned to Sweden on January 24.

The agency said she initially had no symptoms, but later developed a cough and went to a hospital. Officials quarantined her there in an infection clinic.

The number of confirmed cases of coronaviruses rose to nearly 9,800 worldwide on Friday, when the daily death toll in China reached a record 43 – 213 since the outbreak started last month.

According to Chinese health authorities, 42 of the deaths occurred in Hubei province, and 30 were reported in the capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and home to the now closed seafood and animal market, which is believed to be the source of the virus.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced on Friday that the government had chartered two planes to take Chinese tourists stranded overseas because airlines cancel flights to Wuhan or residents of the city infected with coronaviruses refuse to board planes.

“Given the practical difficulties that Chinese citizens from Hubei, particularly Wuhan abroad, have recently encountered, the Chinese government has decided to send a civil charter flight to bring them straight back to Wuhan as soon as possible,” said an explanation.

The Chinese Civil Aviation Authority announced that it will handle two planes on Friday to retrieve Hubei residents from Bangkok and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

22 countries have reported at least one confirmed case of the corona virus, known as the 2019 nCoV, which has prompted governments to restrict or close access to Chinese citizens.

On Friday, one day after the Philippines reported its first patient, President Rodrigo Duterte banned the admission of Chinese nationals from Hubei province.

“It will take so long for the threat to go away because the security of our countrymen is paramount to the president,” spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

The first confirmed case in the Philippines was a Chinese woman who flew from Wuhan to Hong Kong before traveling through several Filipino cities.

“The patient is being treated and isolated,” he said. “In no case can the disease be transferred to another person because the hospital staff is dressed in protective clothing and the mouth and nose are covered with surgical masks and the hands are covered with gloves.”

The move follows the signing of the order by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to close the Far Eastern border with China on Friday. The State Department announced that it had suspended electronic visas for Chinese nationals at checkpoints in the Far East, in the Kaliningrad region, and in the aviation, maritime and automotive industries, and pedestrian checkpoints in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

According to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, nations across Asia have restricted access to Chinese nationals to prevent the virus from spreading.

Sri Lanka has stopped issuing visas on entry from China, while Malaysia and Singapore have stopped issuing visas to those from Hubei. In the meantime, Mongolia and North Korea have closed their borders with China.

New Zealand announced its first suspected case of the disease on Friday. The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield told reporters that the patient came to Auckland with symptoms and was isolated.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international public health emergency and will mobilize researchers and clinicians to develop effective drug treatments and vaccines.

Social giant Facebook said it would support WHO by restricting the spread of “misinformation and harmful content” about the corona virus on its platforms. The company announces that it will remove content that contains false claims or conspiracy theories that the authorities have identified as harmful.

“This includes claims related to wrong remedies or prevention methods – such as drinking bleach to cure the coronavirus – or claims that create confusion about the available health resources.” Facebook official Kang-Xing Jin added that he will also block hashtags that spread false information.