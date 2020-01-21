Great Britain can extradite suspected robbers despite a missing extradition contract with Japan

Japan and the UK have spoken about the handover of three Britons who fled Japan after allegedly robbing a jewelry store selling 106 million yen ($ 964,000) in Tokyo in 2015, a country with which Japan has not concluded a delivery contract.

The move also comes at a time when Japan is seeking the handover of former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped on bail and fled to Lebanon while awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct. Lebanon’s provisional minister of justice said Lebanon is generally not handing over citizens to foreign authorities, suggesting that Ghosn is highly unlikely to be sent back to Japan.

While there is an international arrest warrant against Ghosn, Lebanon has no extradition agreement with Japan, which means it is safe from deportation.

Although it is believed that the three men are not in police custody, the British authorities may have information about their whereabouts, the sources said.

The Japanese government currently has only one such agreement with the United States and South Korea.

On the night of November 20, 2015, Daniel Lee Kelly, Joe Anthony Chappell, and a 19-year-old man in Tokyo Shibuya Ward robbed 46 pieces of jewelry from a Harry Winston Inc. store, beat up a security guard and destroyed showcases, police said.

The Japanese police identified the three men using surveillance cameras.

The three men left Japan two days after the raid. The Tokyo police put her on the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) ‘s wanted list after receiving arrest warrants in October 2017.

According to the sources, the British authorities showed understanding of the Japanese extradition request based on the basic philosophy of the British judicial system that criminals should be brought to justice and punished in countries and regions where the crimes were committed.

The Tokyo police have sent evidence and other investigation material to the UK authorities, and both sides have prepared and negotiated the necessary documents, the sources said.

If there is no extradition contract, the country in which the crime was committed typically asks the country in which the suspect is living to prosecute their laws.