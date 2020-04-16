Great Britain extends the coronavirus blockade for at least another 3 weeks

Britain will continue its coronavirus blockade for at least another three weeks as a relaxation of the measures would harm both public health and the economy, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

“Relaxing the measures currently in place would harm both public health and the economy,” he told reporters.

The move was widely expected. Raab, who is replacing Boris Johnson in the process of recovery, had already made clear before Thursday’s series of government meetings that there would be no immediate suspension of the social withdrawal measures announced on March 23.

“We have just come too far, we have lost too many loved ones, we have already sacrificed too much to facilitate them now, especially when we are starting to see evidence that our efforts are starting to pay off,” said Raab.

The British are expected to stay home unless they shop for basic needs or meet medical needs. Citizens can exercise in public once a day and can go to work if they are unable to work from home.

The UK has the fifth highest official death toll from COVID-19 among western countries, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, although the figure only covers hospital deaths and the real number is likely to be much higher.

The UK hospital death toll from COVID-19 increased from 861 to 13,729 as of 4:00 pm ET on April 15, the health ministry said on Thursday. Larger statistics that include deaths in nursing homes and in the community suggest that the total budget is much larger.

“We think it’s too early to make a change,” said health secretary Matt Hancock earlier in the day. “While we have seen a flattening of the number of cases, and fortunately a flattening of the number of deaths, this has not yet started to go down.

“If we had just released all the measures now, then this virus would run rampant again and we can’t allow that to happen.”

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks Wednesday at the digital news conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at 10 Downing Street. Hancock said the virus would “run rampant” if the country eased tight mitigation efforts too early. (Andrew Parsons / 10 Downing Street / Reuters)

Johnson is recovering in the prime minister’s country residence for the complications of COVID-19 which have seen him become the first world leader admitted to intensive care due to complications of COVID-19.

The most severe restrictions in British peacetime history have effectively shut down much of the world economy and the UK is heading for its deepest depression in three centuries.

Chance to rise again

As leaders around the world begin to contemplate ways out of closure, epidemiologists have warned that a second wave of epidemics could endanger the weak and the elderly.

Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London who advises the government, said Britain should probably maintain some level of social distance until a vaccine for the new coronavirus is available.

“If we relax the measurements too much, we will see a resumption of the broadcast,” he said on BBC radio. “If we want to reopen schools, let people go back to work, then we have to cut the transmission down another way.”

British Prince William speaks via videolink as he officially opens the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, the second of seven potential additional healthcare spaces to manage the burden of pandemic patients. (Jacob King / Reuters)

Meanwhile, Prince William opened a COVID-19 emergency hospital on Thursday, built in just eight days in the exhibition center in the second largest city in Birmingham, Birmingham.

The hospital is the second of seven under construction in England in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. It has a capacity of 500 beds, which can be increased to 1,500.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, opened the new NHS night hospital at the National Exhibition Center via video link.

8% of the March deaths related to coronavirus

Deaths from the new coronavirus in England and Wales in March were the highest among the elderly, those with underlying conditions and men, according to official data released Thursday.

Analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) of all deaths recorded so far in March found that 8% were of coronavirus, making it the third most common underlying cause of death after dementia / Alzheimer’s disease and coronary.

Of the 3,912 deaths involving coronavirus during the month, it was determined to be the underlying cause of death in 86% of cases.

Just over 90% of those who died had at least one pre-existing health condition, with coronary heart disease the most common. The mortality rate among coronavirus males was twice that of females, said the ONS.

The data also showed that the mortality rate increased significantly in all age groups from 55 years onwards in males and 65 years in females. One in five deaths were between 80 and 84 years old and there were no deaths among children under 14.