Great Britain has a Talent: Faith Ifil gets Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer

12-year-old Faith Ifil is the act of Golden Buzzer Simon Cowell (photo: ITV)

Simon Cowell chose 12-year-old Fayth Ifil as his role as Golden Buzzer in the British film Got Talent.

Fayth will now go straight to the live semi-finals, which have been postponed later this year because of the coronavirus.

The student hypnotized everyone when she stepped out onto the stage with a twisted performance of the classic Touda Turner Proud Mary movie.

Fayth clearly made her mark on Simon because before the show she shared that her confidence had been undermined by “negative energy” from her persecutors in the past.

Simon’s decision was met by 3,000 people, as well as Judge Amanda Holden, who kissed his cheek and said “good work”.

After an important decision, her mother and father joined her to celebrate.

Simon also joined them to congratulate them – always a good sign, right? – and shared that he also experienced bullying as a young man.

Faith was delighted with the cover of “Proud Mary Tiny Turner” (photo: ITV)

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

“I did too,” said Simon. “The most important thing is that you are the way you are – you win.

“If anyone says something negative … remember this moment.”

We think we will all remember this moment for a long time, Simon.

More: Simon Cowell



Fayth is becoming the third Golden Buzzer so far for this series.

The children’s choir Sign With Us and comedian Jon Courtenay will join the live semi-finals.

Szymon, David Walliams, Ant and Dec choose their actions, only Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden remain to choose.

Got Talent in the UK will continue this Saturday at 20:00 at ITV.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Got Talent 2020: Alien Dance: stuns and confuses judges in an invisible clip

MORE: relatives of Eddie Large say goodbye at a funeral in Bristol after death due to coronavirus