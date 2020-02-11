Great Britain shows no growth after the Brexit elections in the fourth quarter

February 11 (UPI) – Britain’s economy saw no growth at all in the last quarter of 2019, the government said on Tuesday in numbers reflecting the turmoil in national elections and the exit from the European Union.

The National Statistics Office’s numbers showed weak economic growth in the last three months of the year after modest 0.5 percent growth in the third quarter.

Due to the sluggish development, the British economy grew by 1.4 percent for the full year. While 2019 was slightly better than 1.3 percent growth in 2018, it was the second year in a row that anemic growth was below long-term trends.

Sluggish manufacturing is a key factor in the lack of growth, especially in the automotive industry. The industry shrank 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter and 1.5 percent in the course of the year.

Retailing during the Christmas holidays was also disappointing. British Retail Consortium data saw a 0.9 percent decline in sales in November and December, saying it was the worst year in existence and the first to show a general retail decline.

Economists said UK economic growth was “particularly volatile” throughout 2019, partly due to changes in activity related to the originally planned Brexit data. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had threatened to leave the country on October 31, with or without an agreement, which affected production in the car factories.

After Johnson’s sweeping election victory, there were signs of activity picking up in December. The economy grew 0.3 percent during the month, driven by the service sector.

Suren Thiru, head of the UK Chamber of Commerce’s economics department, said the weak fourth quarter figures showed clarity about the future of UK trade after the EU and urged the government to “take swift and concrete action” in its budget proposals do business to boost productivity.