Great DIY documentary from ‘Local Punks’ with Big Joanie, Arturo from the Lurkers, Rats Nest, Sinful Maggie, The Babes …

Great DIY documentary from “Local Punks UK” with Big Joanie, The Lurkers, Rats Nest, Sinful Maggie, The Babes …

The whole thing about native D-I-Y “local punk scenes” is that everyone finds a role. If you can’t sing or play, you can be a poet, photographer, fanzine writer, make art for t-shirts or posters, or in the case of 24-year-old Rory Greener, you can become a video documentary maker.

I first came across his work when he made a film about Portsmouth punks 5 Go Mad in which their madness, attitude and music were recorded before the death of their figurehead Brian Barnett. It is now all the more moving of course and shows the importance of documenting bands like this.

Rorys-style is a mix of fly on the wall, performance and interview images, but gives the bands the chance to talk about their music, ambitions and place in the wonderful world of punk. No commentary, no agenda, it’s a labor of love – and his way of helping promote the scene and the bands.

He announced the YouTube premiere of the video online today and said:

In this film we interview the bands Big Joanie, Rats Nest and Sinful Maggie (with a cameo from The Babes) as part of a ‘collection’ that presents the wealth of different punk bands in the UK, with an interview with Arturo Bassick (The Lurkers , 999) presents its time in the Punk scene.

This film lasted for a while, some of these images date from 2018, I wanted to do something new with my Local Punks: Documentary series – I wanted to make a film that felt less like a promo and more cinematic and exploratory.

(The bands) were not approached with a general question, but I feel that this video shows the hard work and passion that the bands have put into the scene.

It’s a great documentary – just like the others in the series – but the idea of ​​mixing different types of bands is a good one – to show the breadth of styles in “punk” these days.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J36m6bMqntE (/ embed)

Oh, and the war of words between the two different factions of The Lurkers (the Arturo band and the Stride / Esso / Moore band) is likely to be re-established. Not that Art says something he wouldn’t say to Pete’s face, I imagine. Time to bury the hatchet, life is too short.

A great documentary with an interesting variety of voices that get a platform. Vive the Local Punks.

Local Punks Facebook

Local Punks YouTube channel

All words by Ged Babey

Related