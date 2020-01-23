Great Gatsby’s copyright expires after this year

Next year, everyone and their grandfather could make a film based on “The Great Gatsby”. The copyright of the novel expires in less than twelve months. If anyone has an interest in publishing the book, writing a classic based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story, or doing something forgettable or parodying, they are free to do so.

The Fitzgeralds Don’t Talk

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s granddaughter and his literary estate manager, Blake Hazard, have no complaints. The Fitzgerald family has been protecting the integrity of the book for a long time, but in an interview with USA Today, she expressed her enthusiasm for change:

We are just grateful that you have had it in the spirit of copyright, not only for obvious benefits, but to try to preserve the text, guide some projects and try to avoid the unfortunate. We are now looking into a new era and trying to look at it with excitement knowing that some exciting things may come.

Sure, good and bad will come with rights that are no longer protected, but kudos to Risk for remaining optimistic about her grandfather’s future of history. He did a remarkable job maintaining the book’s legacy for all those years. Even posting in 3D adaptation with Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t that bad of an idea, as it probably introduced more teenagers into the story. It was a bad adjustment, yes, but the spectacle itself.

The story of the great Gatsby

It was not until Fitzgerald’s death that his masterpiece caught the attention of America and the rest of the world. 25,000 copies of the classic were sold when Fitzgerald was alive, but more than 30 million have been sold since his death. 500,000 are sold each year in the United States alone. Scribner, now owned by Simon & Schuster, published the book in 1925. Sales will drop significantly when intellectual property rights expire, but Simon & Schuster still wants to milk every penny of Fitzgerald’s story.

A great Gatsby Comic book!

Last June, don’t believe it, a graphic novel based on “The Great Gatsby” is released. It’s not the first time a classic book has received comic book treatment, but still who in the world is waiting for a Great Gatsby comic? Again, he has a serious talent working on it. Aya Morton made the illustrations and her work is beautiful and elegant. It is worth checking out. Her style seems appropriate to Gatsby. Fred Fordham, the man behind the graphic novel To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted the text.

Future interpretations

We have yet to see a definitive adaptation of The Great Gatsby. Both Robert Redford and Leonardo DiCaprio were two American movie stars perfect for the title role, but the films around them? They are not as spectacular as their appearances or the book. There will always be room for more interpretations of “The Great Gatsby”, especially as we await decisive adjustment. As for Hazard, he is a fan of both Hollywood producers based on “The Great Gatsby”, but one day he wants to see a new, more modern and comprehensive interpretation:

I would love to see a comprehensive adaptation of “Gatsby,” with a different cast. Although history is at a very specific time and place, it seems to me that a repetition of this great American history could and should reflect a more different America.

The story of the American dream will never be filled and written by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s wet prose. It’s timeless, as history has shown. Jay Gatsby’s dreams, ambitions and anxiety will always come true. We have yet to see the inner life and voices of Gatsby or Nick Carraway accurately recorded in the film, but next year as soon as intellectual property expires, we may finally be able to.