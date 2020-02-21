[‘Great!’: Trump Celebrates Bollywood Homosexual Romance Film After Trashing ‘Parasite’ Oscar Gain]

President Donald Trump celebrated the release of a Bollywood gay romance film, Friday, the working day soon after he trashed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s motion picture Parasite for winning Very best Photo at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is reportedly “hoping to gain over more mature people today, adhering to the decriminalisation of homosexuality” in India in 2018 by featuring a passionate plot in between two adult males, was signal-boosted by the president on Friday, who shared the information and commented, “Great!”

Great! https://t.co/eDf8ltInmH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

President Trump shared the put up from British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who also celebrated the motion picture with a “Hurrah!”

India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a homosexual romance is hoping to get more than more mature people today, adhering to the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah! https://t.co/U6qO9PucV3 @TheQueerAsia @beinglgbti @cadrsunilgupta @NazProjectLdn — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 20, 2020

It is at present unclear whether or not President Trump was making an attempt to virtue sign away from his attack on Parasite, Thursday, or regardless of whether he was marketing his performing Director of Nationwide Intelligence Richard Grenell’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in nations wherever it is even now illegal.

On Thursday, through a marketing campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump shouted, “How undesirable had been the Academy Awards this year? And the winner is a motion picture from South Korea. What was that all about?”

“We got sufficient issues with South Korea, with trade. On major of it, they give them the greatest film of the 12 months? Was it excellent? I really don’t know,” he ongoing. “Let’s get Gone With the Wind, can we get Long gone With the Wind back make sure you? Sunset Boulevard? So a lot of great videos. The winner is from South Korea. I considered it was ideal overseas movie. Ideal international film.”