President Donald Trump celebrated the release of a Bollywood gay romance motion picture, Friday, forward of a journey to India.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is reportedly “hoping to win above older men and women, next the decriminalisation of homosexuality” in India in 2018 by that includes a romantic plot in between two males, was sign-boosted by the president on Friday, who shared the news and commented, “Great!”

Terrific! https://t.co/eDf8ltInmH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

President Trump shared the article from British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who also celebrated the motion picture with a “Hurrah!”

India: A new #Bollywood rom-com that includes a gay romance is hoping to gain above more mature folks, subsequent the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah! https://t.co/U6qO9PucV3 @TheQueerAsia @beinglgbti @cadrsunilgupta @NazProjectLdn — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 20, 2020

President Trump could have been making an attempt to virtue sign absent from his attack on South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s movie Parasite, Thursday, or promoting his performing Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell’s marketing campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in nations wherever it’s nonetheless illegal.

But perhaps the most noticeable respond to is that President Trump is established to stop by India on Monday for what the New York Moments is describing as an “epic spectacle.”

This write-up has been up to date to note President Trump’s approaching vacation to India.