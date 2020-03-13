“Great weekend” Radio 1 canceled due to fears of prolonged coronavirus

Radio 1 announced that their Great output in Scotland canceled because of fears about the coronavirus.

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Beefy clergy were among the active measures, which were to come to the park Kamperdaun from Dundee from Friday 22 – Sunday 24 May.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Radio 1, says: “After careful consideration, we came to the conclusion that the great day of Radio 1 in Dundee will not continue.

“This decision was made in conjunction with the advice of the Scottish Government. Although we know that the fans who are waiting to purchase tickets will be disappointed, it is important that we have given priority to the health and safety of all participants.”

The event is the latest in a long line of festivals, concerts and tours to be stopped because of the pandemic.

Over the past week Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also excluded, as well as delayed the induction of the latter for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

