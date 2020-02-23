[greater-connect-with-saul-returns]

Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkirk Photo: Warrick Web page (AMC/Sony Photos Television)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 23. All situations are Japanese.



Prime decide on

Greater Connect with Saul (AMC, 10: 05 p.m., fifth period premiere, exclusive night and time): Another person need to really get Kim (Rhea Seehorn) on the cellular phone, for the reason that Improved Connect with Saul has returned.

Showrunner Peter Gould declared last month that the sixth year of Better Simply call Saul would be the very last, but really do not panic—tonight is only the beginning of its fifth. There is nonetheless a good deal of time for Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) to make several balanced alternatives and create a rip in space and time that makes it possible for for him and Kim to experience off into the sunset alongside one another with out a meth superlab or a Cinnabon in sight. Donna Bowman returns to the recap beat, and starting tomorrow, the clearly show itself returns to Monday nights.

Normal coverage

Outlander (Starz, eight p.m.)

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Physician Who (BBC The usa, eight p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The Strolling Dead (AMC, nine p.m.): mid-season premiere

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.): 100th episode

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The Outsider (HBO, nine p.m.)

Avenue five (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10: 30 p.m.)

Wild cards

D. Wade: Everyday living Unforeseen (ESPN, 9 p.m., premiere): Directed by Bob Metelus and targeted in component on Dwyane Wade’s remaining 12 months in the NBA, D. Wade: Everyday living Unexpected incorporates property videos, video diaries, candid footage, and interviews with figures this kind of as Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, Pat Riley, and Gabrielle Union-Wade. It also touches on his daughter Zaya, who recently arrived out as transgender, and his journey as a father. It is compelling viewing, particularly for basketball followers and anybody fascinated in the tough and occasionally treacherous stability involving remaining a public determine and obtaining a personal existence.

Sanditon (PBS, nine p.m., to start with-period finale): It’s probable that this is the final episode of Sanditon. The present was canceled immediately after the finale aired in the U.K. Having said that, that was in advance of the display aired in the United States, and according to author Andrew Davies, the American co-producers want a next season. So, if you want far more of a glowering Theo James in your lifestyle, greatest observe this just one.

Zoey’s Remarkable Playlist (NBC, nine p.m.): We really feel it is our solemn obligation to inform you that the Lauren Graham sings a Rolling Stones tune in this week’s Zoey’s. We envision it’ll be a minimal rowdier than that time Lorelai sang the initial Dolly model of “I Will Always Appreciate You” at karaoke and Luke showed up.