Greater Farmers struggle as Bird Flies are the result of the Walking Dead

(HUANGPI, China) – Binding to one of the Chinese farmers whose crops are being damaged on their farms, Jiang Yuewu is preparing to dump 500 tons of root lotus leaves due to a virus that prevents traders from reaching his farm near Wuhan , where the disease began to spread around the world.

Chinese leaders are eager to revive the economy, but the unfortunate situation in Huangpi outside of Wuhan shows the devastating effects of farmers trying to stay overnight after the country closed for two months.

Authorities make it easier to control the process after declaring success on the plant, but flowers and other crops that are deemed unnecessary are drying up as farmers await permission to move them to the market.

Most of the transportation in and around Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central Hubei Province, was halted on January 23 to fight the coronavirus. Vehicles carrying food products that are considered to be essential are approved by.

Jiang’s lotus roots, a versatile, popular ingredient in Chinese cuisine, are not included in other crops.

“Dealers wanted to come and buy a lotus root but they couldn’t do it,” said Jiang, 57, wearing blue t-shirts and high-heels. “If we don’t try our best, in the second half of the year, it’s hard to survive.”

The final sanctions against the residents of Wuhan will be lifted on Wednesday, but farmers and companies are continuing to relocate food-delivery camps to overcrowded cities. antu.

The Chinese news agency reported that Hubei would create “green channels” to get groceries for farmers and crops to market. Jiang and neighbors of the area, some 30 kilometers (northeast) north-east of the city of Wuhan, said they are still waiting to be cleared.

Guo Changqi, who flew flowers for sale in Wuhan, said officials visited to ask vegetable farmers about their losses. It’s not him.

Guo said he dumped more than 20,000 flowers, which usually sell for 5 to 6 yuan (70 to 85 yuan) each in Wuhan. The market has reopened, but there are fewer customers, he said.

Guo, who was wearing a huge black leopard hat as he passed by pots of dead flowers. “If we don’t have a way to sell them, life will be difficult.”

Farmers look forward to government help.

“We can’t do anything about the outbreak,” Jiang said. “If the government can find a way to sell its source, it could reduce our losses, but so far they have done nothing.”

Lotus roots are growing under the water in the ponds of Jiang’s 20-acre stadium. Goods that offer the market as far as Shenzhen, near Hong Kong in the southeast, typically charge 0.90 to 1 yuan (12 to 14 cents) per 500 grams (one ounce).

Some farmers get temporary seats for sale by volunteers in Wuhan helping the elderly and other people who have no problems getting food. They purchase directly from farmers and arrange for delivery to local housing associations.

An online order has been issued for sale in Wuhan and other cities after families are ordered to stay home. The government also plans to deliver food. But some residents do not have access to the Internet and smartphones.

Luo Hao said: “Especially the unemployed, they don’t know how to buy food from this station even though they have money,” said Luo Hao volunteer.

Neighboring Jiang Dong Yumei, who is also a rebel, said her sales fell by 80%. Most of her business is now located in Wuhan.

“Farmers here are good and vegetables are cheaper,” Luo said. “They’re also fresh from the farm.”

AP video presenter Olivia Zhang and photographer Ng Han Guan contributed to this report.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

