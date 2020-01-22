Greater Manchester police open official investigation after Man United star Sergio Romero crashed Lamborghini Gallardo

Greater Manchester police have reportedly opened an official investigation into the crash of Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Romero was unharmed after being involved in a car accident at United Training on Monday morning.

Images of Argentinian goalkeeper Romero appeared on social media, standing by the roadside next to his smashed Lamborghini, which is said to be worth £ 170,000.

Getty Images – Getty

Fortunately, Sergio Romero and the other drivers involved in the fall were unharmed

The collision occurred when Romero drove to United’s Aon Training Complex in Carrington, crushing the car under a roadblock.

The Greater Manchester police have now launched an official investigation, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Two children and their mother were in the Astra at the time of the collision, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

The investigation should focus on the way Romero drove before the incident to come to a conclusion as to how the accident happened.

The speed of the white Lamborghini Gallardo is also being considered. Officers are now expected to receive a statement from the driver of the Vauxhall Astra.

Romero was an unused substitute when United lost to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon and should be back on the bench at Burnley’s home game on Wednesday.

He could make his final debut this weekend when United returns to the FA Cup with a trip to Tranmere or Watford, which will contest their third round repeat on Thursday evening.