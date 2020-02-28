[greece-blocks-migrants-on-border-with-turkey]

Map of the Aegean locating the Greek islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos, which have been at the forefront of the migration disaster for the previous 5 several years

KASTANIES (Greece), Feb 28 — Greece blocked hundreds of migrants making an attempt to enter the nation these days, hours immediately after Turkey reported it would no lengthier protect against them from heading to Europe.

At a border crossing in Kastanies in Greece’s north-eastern Evros region, an AFP reporter noticed army vehicles loaded with barbed wire velocity previous and armed soldiers standing completely ready, as Athens reported it was tightening controls “to the highest degree possible”.

Previously, about 300 asylum-seekers had arrived in the area, seemingly from Edirne in Turkey, military and police resources informed AFP.

Athens explained the head of Greece’s general employees and minister law enforcement experienced been dispatched to the region.

As very well as trying to get to Europe by way of land, refugees ended up also attempting to reach Greece by sea.

According to the personal Turkish information company DHA, asylum-seekers had been assembling on Turkey’s western coastline of Ayvacik to attempt to go to the Greek island of Lesbos by boat.

According to AFP reporters on Lesbos, two boats arrived with close to 70 individuals on board, with several of them scrambling ashore carrying young children on their backs.

Bulgaria boosts controls

Other international locations neighbouring Turkey also mentioned they have been stepping up border controls.

In Bulgaria, Key Minister Boyko Borisov explained police had been sent “to our borders (with Turkey) early in the early morning. It is stressing that the Turkish border guards have withdrawn.”

Earlier, a senior Turkish official had claimed that Ankara would no more time close its border gates to refugees seeking to go to Europe, soon soon after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike in Idlib, northern Syria.

“After developments in Idlib, (Athens) is in close call with the EU and Nato” a Greek federal government supply reported.

Turkey, which is by now dwelling to around three.6 million Syrian refugees, fears additional men and women arriving in the state the place there is developing common discontent versus their existence.

Greece and its EU associates dread another influx of refugees from Syria immediately after far more than one million designed their way there in 2015 ahead of an EU-Turkey accord was arrived at on managing the figures.

Greece is by now having difficulties to accommodate thousands of asylum-seekers stranded in the country for the past 5 many years, specially on the islands, exactly where migrant camps are stretched significantly further than potential.

Far more than 38,000 migrants are crowded into camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos, many moments around the official ability of just six,200.

Only a few hundred migrants have been sent back again to Turkey, and just a handful of European states have made available to get in refugees from Greece just after EU borders ended up shut in 2016.

The conservative authorities of Key Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which arrived to electricity in July, has unsuccessful to persuade Greek island authorities to acknowledge the generation of new camp services.

Camps on the Greek mainland are also full, and regional authorities there also oppose initiatives to relocate additional asylum-seekers.

Earlier this week, the authorities attempted to thrust forward with its camp plans by sending riot police and building machinery to Lesbos and Chios.

But immediately after days of violent skirmishes with neighborhood protesters that remaining dozens wounded, the police were pulled back yesterday.

Mitsotakis has declared he will go to Samos, Lesbos and Chios soon after meeting with regional mayors yesterday in a bid to defuse stress. — AFP