Greece deploys huge fans to combat migrant tear gas attacks

Greek authorities have deployed huge fans on the Turkish border to breathe tear gas and other chemicals fired at the Greek border by migrants allegedly armed by Turkey.

The big fans were tied up in the back of pickup trucks and placed along the border area where Greek authorities have been repeatedly attacked in recent days by tear gas-armed migrants and Molotov cocktails.

Fans also serve to increase visibility for Greek authorities, according to a report by Proto Thema, which added that Greek police also fired blue paint on migrants trying to cross the border.

Civilians have also formed groups to help authorities, including local hunters and farmers near the border village of Feres, where about 300 volunteers provide coffee, water and food to the border guards.

A widely spread video on social media also featured a local farmer appearing to be spraying some kind of fluid on the border fence with moving migrants, which later became plain water, intended to buffer the soil and make it difficult for migrants. to light fires. the border fence.

Proto Thema has posted several short videos featuring various alleged attacks on migrants along the border, including a migrant who apparently throws a Molotov cocktail toward Greek border guards.

The European Union Border Agency, Frontex, has announced that it will send about a hundred additional border guards.

Frontex chief executive Fabrice Leggeri commented on the move, saying “The presence of 100 officers from across Europe underscores the fact that the protection of the European freedom, security and justice space is a shared responsibility of all. Member States and Frontex. “

However, some European governments, such as Finland, have stated that they believe Greece’s decision to suspend asylum applications and to push migrants is “wrong” and against European law, and the Commissioner European Union for Migration has also suggested that the Mediterranean country should accept migrants who claim to be asylum seekers.

