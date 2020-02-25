Greece: Europe’s only nickel factory faces closure | Greece Information

%MINIFYHTML84f2698c6b6fd9fe11e12b3600e63b7711%

Far more than a thousand employment are at chance in Greece, as the only European iron and nickel company is facing closure.

The government suggests the state-owned company, Larco, has a credit card debt of a lot more than 50 % a billion pounds and will be sold within the year.

John Psaropoulos from Al Jazeera stories from the port town of Larymna.