Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 in sparsely attended ceremony

Greece on Thursday handed above the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organizers at a ceremony held driving shut doorways amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics champion Lefteris Petrounias ran a lap with the flame and Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi lit a cauldron inside of the all-marble Panathenaic stadium, exactly where the first present day Olympics have been held in 1896.

The flame was then handed to Tokyo 2020 consultant Naoko Imoto, a swimmer who competed in the Atlanta 1996 Olympics. Imoto, a UNICEF consultant, was reportedly a last-moment appointment as she by now life in Greece and did not have to vacation from Japan.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in a statement stated the ancient Olympic values of “concord, goodwill, brotherhood… are the weapon to use” against the virus.

Past week’s flame lights ceremony in historic Olympia was also carried out without having spectators as Greece registered its initial dying from the virus.

“Regretfully the COVID-19 outbreak made us choose tough conclusions and modify our first strategies. We deeply regret that you… were not ready to vacation to Greece and be part of us in this article today,” Greek Olympic Committee chairman Spyros Kapralos stated, addressing Tokyo organisers absent from Thursday’s ceremony.

Authorities made the decision to cancel the torch relay’s Greek leg just after a crowd mobbed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler at a cauldron-lights ceremony in Sparta final 7 days.

Most big sporting functions across the earth have been rescheduled or scrapped as a end result of the pandemic, and doubts are progressively remaining expressed about holding the Olympics in its present-day slot.

But the Worldwide Olympic Committee suggests it is “fully committed” to keeping the Online games from July 24 as scheduled.

Top rated athletes have warned that their education regimes have presently been impaired by the pandemic, and that they would be using wellness dangers really should the Online games go forward.

Pole vault winner Stefanidi is amid well known athletes to have voiced concern at the IOC’s insistence on keeping the Games.

“The IOC wants us to maintain risking our well being, our family’s wellbeing and public health to prepare every day?” she tweeted this week.

“You are placing us in hazard proper now, now, not in 4 months.”