Greece is building a floating fence in the Aegean to deter migrants

January 31 (UPI) – The Greek government plans to build a 1.7-mile swimming barrier in the Aegean to prevent migrants from entering.

The plan, which was unveiled on Thursday, involves the installation of an illuminated network on the water surface near the island of Lesvos, where nearly 1 million refugees have landed and emigrated through Turkey during the Syrian civil war. The net will protrude 20 inches from the water and is estimated at $ 553,000.

The Greek military, organizers of the project, opened the tender for private contractors and determined that the fence must be completed within three months. The country’s center-right government included restricting immigration in the election campaign in July. The 60,000 migrants who reached the Greek islands in 2019 were twice as high as the previous year.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defeated his opponent and predecessor Alexis Tsipras in the election with the promise of strengthening Greece’s borders. If Idlib, the last stronghold of the Syrian rebels, falls, the communities along the Greek Aegean fear that more migrants will arrive.

“In Evros, natural barriers have had a relative (good) impact on river containment,” Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said of the barbed wire fence that was erected on the land border between Greece and Turkey in 2012 with these floating barriers. We try to find solutions. “

Human rights officer Amnesty International criticized the plan on Friday.

“This proposal marks an alarming escalation in the ongoing efforts of the Greek government to make it as difficult as possible for asylum seekers and refugees to arrive on their shores, and will result in greater danger for those desperately seeking security,” said Massimo Moratti of Amnesty International in a statement.

“The plan poses serious problems regarding the ability of rescue workers to continue to provide life-saving assistance to people trying to make the dangerous crossing to Lesbos. The government urgently needs to clarify the details of the operation and the safety precautions needed to ensure it that this system will cost no more lives. ”

Dimitris Vitsas, the former Greek Minister of Migration, said the fence would prove ineffective.

“The idea that a fence of this length will work is completely stupid,” said Vitsas. “It won’t stop anyone from making the trip.”

Lesbos is the location of a migrant reception center that is already perceived as dangerously crowded.