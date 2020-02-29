[greece-pushes-back-again-migrants-on-turkish-border-‘onslaught’]



Greek police officers are pictured from Turkey’s Pazarkule border crossing with Greece’s Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

By Lefteris Papadimas

KASTANIES, Greece (Reuters) – Greek law enforcement fired teargas to drive again hundreds of migrants gathered on its border with Turkey on Saturday, as a disaster about Syria shifted onto the European Union’s doorstep.

Greece, which has tense relations with its neighbor Turkey at the ideal of periods and was a major gateway for hundreds of hundreds of asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, explained the scenario an “onslaught” and mentioned it would keep migrants out.

“Greece yesterday faced an arranged, mass and unlawful attempt to violate its borders and it withstood this attempt,” govt spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

“The government will do regardless of what it normally takes to guard its borders,” adding that police at the borders would be reinforced.

Ankara reported on Thursday it will no longer consist of hundreds of 1000’s of asylum seekers soon after an air strike on war-ravaged Idlib in Syria killed 33 Turkish troopers.

Pretty much straight away, convoys of persons appeared heading towards the Greek land and sea borders.

“This has almost nothing to do with Idlib,” Petsas claimed, introducing that in the past 24 several hours Greek authorities experienced prevented attempts by four,000 persons to cross the border.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan explained on Saturday that some 18,000 migrants experienced crossed borders from Turkey into Europe. Talking in Istanbul, he did not instantly give evidence for the selection, but reported it would increase.

Bulgaria, which also shares a border with Turkey, mentioned it experienced noticed no migrant inflows.

“There is nothing various on our border from what we have witnessed a 12 months, or two or a few many years in the past,” Key Minister Poyko Borissov informed reporters.

‘TITANIC EFFORT’

A Reuters witness stated there were being about 500 persons in the buffer zone in between the Greek and Turkish border posts, and outside of that on the Turkish side, at the Pazarkule border gate, hundreds far more.

Right away, demonstrators hurled flaming parts of wood at police, amateur footage filmed by a policeman on the scene, which was found by Reuters, showed. Law enforcement fired teargas to retain individuals again.

An approximated 3,000 people had gathered on the Turkish side of the border at Kastanies, a Greek government formal stated. Kastanies is just about 900 km (550 miles) north-east of Athens.

“We are building a titanic effort to hold our borders shut to these kinds of migration flows,” Panagiotis Harelas, head of border guards in the area, told reporters, showing vacant gas cannisters which ended up hurled from the Turkish aspect. They had Turkish composing on them.

Almost a million refugees and migrants crossed from Turkey to Greece’s islands in 2015, environment off a crisis more than immigration in Europe, but that route all but shut right after the European Union and Ankara agreed to stop the circulation in March 2016.

RIVER BORDER

Greece shares a long river border with Turkey, and is a known permeable route for asylum seekers.

Reuters online video showed tens of men and women at a time climbing, and some throwing their bags around a 3-metre (10-foot) fence protected all over with barbed wire together the Greek border in Turkey’s western Edirne province.

A group of Afghans with young young children waded across fast-relocating waters of the Evros river and took refuge in a little chapel. They crossed into Greece on Friday morning.

“Today is good” mentioned Shir Agha, 30 in damaged English. “Before, Erdogan men and women, law enforcement difficulty,” he mentioned. Their shoes were being caked in mud. It experienced rained heavily the night in advance of, and by early early morning, temperatures had been close to freezing.

Greece experienced by now stated on Thursday it would tighten border controls to avoid coronavirus reaching its Aegean islands, where hundreds of migrants are living in weak conditions.

A Syrian man, who did not give his name, claimed they had been in the border location for two times and were in need to have of foodstuff.

“We’ve been in this article for two times, We have no foods, seem at these children,” he reported.

(Added reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia, Bulent Usta in Pazarkule Creating by Michele Kambas Editing by Alexander Smith and Frances Kerry)