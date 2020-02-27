[greece-simply-cannot-evaluate-coronavirus-financial-effect-still,-central-lender-suggests]



Individuals make their way exterior the Lender of Greece headquarters in Athens, Greece, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

February 27, 2020

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s central bank is sticking to its financial expansion projections as it screens facts, next the country’s 1st coronavirus infection, an official at the Bank of Greece informed Reuters.

“We really don’t have any data that would warrant a transform to our current projections for the moment,” the formal reported, declining to be named.

Greece emerged from a ten years of bailouts in August 2018 and is now relying on money marketplaces to address its borrowing requirements. The 180 billion-euro economy, which shrank by a quarter in the course of the credit card debt crisis, is on a recovery route.

The federal government initiatives progress will choose up to 2.eight% this 12 months from an expected two.% very last 12 months. The Financial institution of Greece, the country’s central bank, foresees a scaled-down expansion of 2.four% to 2.5%. The European Fee, in its winter season forecasts, foresees two.4% advancement this yr from two.2% in 2019.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos, modifying by Larry King)