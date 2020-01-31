Greece to stimulate border patrols, install cameras to stop migrants

Greece increases security on its porous land border with Turkey, which is used by thousands of migrants to enter Europe illegally, with additional guards supported by a network of powerful surveillance cameras, officials said Friday.

The country is struggling with an increase in immigration from Turkey and is now the most important access point to Europe.

Migration camps on Greek islands, which receive the most newcomers, are dysfunctional and seriously overcrowded, while this week details emerged of a plan to set up a floating barrier to block migrating boats in the Aegean Sea.

On the northeastern border with Turkey, which usually follows the Evros River, the army and police have launched joint patrols, while the police are hiring 400 additional border guards to deploy locally, officials said.

“We have already started joint patrols,” said Iliad Akidis, chief of police in the nearby town of Orestiada. “And the installation of the 11 surveillance cameras along the river (will be implemented soon).”

Greece has already placed a 10-kilometer fence along part of the border where the river bends and leaves land where migrants can easily walk across.

Part of a 10-kilometer fence stands along the Greek-Turkish border near the northern Greek city of Orestiada in January 2015. (Thanassis Stavrakis / The Associated Press)

The cameras are placed on 50-meter high stands and can each monitor a length of 10 kilometers from the 200-kilometer border.

“The cameras cover what we cannot fully control with field personnel … because it is a long stretch of river,” Akidis said.

Inflow of migrants

Greece has the highest number of migrant arrivals in Europe, with around 75,000 last year – including around 15,000 on Evros, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR. Although that is still far from the nearly one million arrivals in 2015, it is 50% higher at the height of the immigration crisis in Europe than in 2018.

And – unlike in 2015, when almost everyone went to the prosperous heart of Europe – most ended up in Greece after the Balkan closures. According to UNHCR, more than 112,000 people are stuck in Greece.

Evros residents say the current is constant.

“I believe there were more (arrivals) in 2019 than in 2015,” said Haris Theoharidis, former mayor of the village of Pythio. “No more families are coming. Now they are all groups of 20 to 90 people, all men younger than 30 … Most say they want to continue their journey to Italy.”

Those who do not want to detect in seaports for ferries in Italy pay smuggling rings to get them across the North Macedonian or Albanian border. On Friday, the police in Thessaloniki rescued four Afghan men who were trapped in a shipping container with televisions from China set up to travel by train through northern Macedonia to Hungary.

The men said they had spent three days in the container after they broke into Thessaloniki, the main destination for migrants arriving from Evros. They crossed the northern Macedonian border, but the container was sent back to Thessaloniki by guards who noticed that it was not properly sealed.