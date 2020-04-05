Greece’s second quarantines are the second migrant camp after confirming the COVID-19 case

ATHENS – Greece quarantines a second migrant facility on the mainland after a 53-year-old tested positive for a new coronavirus, the migration ministry said Sunday.

The Afghan man lives with his family in the Malakasa camp with hundreds of asylum seekers. He was transferred to a hospital in Athens.

Reviews of her contacts will continue as public health agencies try to monitor the virus’s route.

On Thursday, authorities quarantined the Ritsona camp in central Greece after 20 tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first such facility in Greece that has been hit since the outbreak.

Greece is the main gateway to the European Union for more than one million people fleeing the conflict in 2015-16. More than 110,000 people currently reside in refugee facilities across the country – 40,000 of them filled camps on five islands.

“The number (of migrants and refugees) is very large, therefore it is provided, mathematically, with confirmed cases,” Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told Skai TV. “We have an emergency plan in place … But it’s harder to implement it on the islands.”

No cases have been recorded in camps on the Greek islands to date.

The Conservative government wants to replace all existing camps on the islands with built-in detention centers, but its plans have been met with resistance from local authorities and residents who want to shut down all facilities.

Aid groups urged Greece to evacuate the camps, warning that the risk of rapid transmission of the virus to people living in improper conditions was high and containing an outbreak in such settings was “impossible.”

The camp at Malakasa, 40km (25 miles) northeast of Athens, will be put into quarantine for two weeks, the ministry said on Sunday, adding police surveillance to the site would be strengthened to ensure restrictions were implemented.

A separate, enclosed facility began operating last month for migrants arriving after March 1, the ministry said.

Greece recorded the first case of the new coronavirus at the end of February. Since then, it has confirmed 1,673 cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths.

It imposed a nationwide lock-up and banned arrivals from non-EU countries as well as Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain. The measures hit its tourism-dependent economy for a recovery after a decade-long debt crisis.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Sunday the economy is expected to shrink by almost 3-4% this year, but added Greece has a 37-billion euro ($ 40 billion) cash buffer already it can tap to support it.

($ 1 = 0.9252 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Mark Potter)