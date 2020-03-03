[greek-army,-police-dig-in-alongside-turkey-border-following-migrant-clashes]



A migrant lady carries her belongings as she walks future to the Turkey’s Pazarkule border crossing with Greece’s Kastanies, in the vicinity of Edirne, Turkey, March three, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

March 3, 2020

By Lefteris Papadimas and Alkis Konstantinidis

KASTANIES/LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – Greek troops and riot police remained on large alert on Tuesday together the land border among Greece and Turkey, the primary flashpoint in an escalating row concerning the EU and Ankara in excess of how to deal with a new wave of migrants and refugees.

Some 10,000 migrants have been making an attempt to breach the border considering the fact that Turkey stated past Thursday it would no lengthier uphold a 2016 accord with the European Union to keep refugees on its territory in return for billions of euros in help.

Greek authorities explained the border had been quiet overnight, in distinction to the clashes witnessed more than the weekend and into Monday, when law enforcement employed tear fuel towards migrants, like women and kids, stuck in the no-man’s land.

“There have been only a couple makes an attempt these days (by migrants to cross the border). Let’s hope they get the message,” a device gun-toting army officer explained to Reuters near the Kastanies border crossing.

Army jeeps patrolled the space, and streets main to the Evros river which marks the Greek-Turkish border remained shut.

“Greece’s borders are also Europe’s borders,” Greek Primary Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a assertion introduced forward of a prepared inspection tour of the location later on on Tuesday with the heads of the three principal EU institutions.

The presidents of the government European Fee, the European Council – which signifies nationwide governments – and the European Parliament want to demonstrate their solidarity with Greece as it struggles to maintain again the new migrant tide.

CHOPPY SEAS

European leaders are desperate to avoid a repeat of the 2015-16 crisis, when more than a million migrants, mostly from the Center East and Asia, entered the EU from Turkey via Greece and the Balkans, putting a heavy pressure on European security and welfare units and boosting assist for significantly-proper parties.

The predicament even more south in the Aegean Sea was also calmer on Tuesday because of to choppier seas, a police source reported, soon after practically 300 migrants arrived on the Greek islands by boat from the nearby Turkish coastline on Monday.

A Syrian boy died on Monday soon after he and 47 others have been plucked from the sea when their boat capsized. He was the 1st described fatality considering that Turkey opened its border.

Turkey, which now hosts three.7 million refugees from Syria’s civil war and faces an additional big inflow immediately after an escalation of fighting there, has explained it can not choose in any far more migrants.

Greece has been infuriated by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s claim late on Monday that Greek soldiers killed two migrants and badly wounded a 3rd, some thing Athens denies.

“When a place makes use of individuals as a battering ram, fabricates phony news to mislead them, and systematically violates the sovereignty and sovereign rights of neighboring international locations, it is in no posture to stage fingers at anybody,” the Greek international ministry reported in a tweet.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Kastanies, Alkis Konstantinidis on Lesbos, George Georgioupoulos in Athens, writing by Foo Yun Chee enhancing by Gareth Jones)