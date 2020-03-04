[greek-forces-use-tear-gasoline-to-stop-migrants-crossing-turkey-border]



FILE Photo: A riot police officer hits a migrant with his baton as law enforcement attempts to disperse a group of migrants outside the house the port of Mytilene, Greece, March three, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

March 4, 2020

By Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou

KASTANIES/LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – Greek riot law enforcement and troops utilised drinking water cannon and tear gasoline on Wednesday towards hundreds of migrants as they manufactured an additional attempt to cross the border from Turkey into Greece.

Plumes of black smoke drifted higher than the Kastanies border crossing, and a fire engine raced by to place out smoldering blazes. Greek soldiers also fired warning pictures into the air.

A Reuters witness noticed teargas cannisters getting thrown from the Turkish side of the border toward Greek law enforcement in excess of a substantial razor wire. It was not apparent who was hurling the cannisters.

Movie footage confirmed some migrants carrying an wounded male away from the border. It was unclear how he had been harm.

A Greek military motor vehicle outfitted with loudspeakers knowledgeable the migrants in Arabic and other languages that the border is shut.

Extra than 10,000 migrants have been seeking to breach the border since Turkey said past Thursday it would no lengthier abide by a 2016 offer with the European Union to halt illegal migration flows to Europe in return for billions of euros in help.

Greece and the EU accuse Turkey of goading on the migrants in an effort to “blackmail” Brussels into providing far more cash or supporting Ankara’s geopolitical aims in the Syrian conflict.

Turkey, which previously hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and faces an additional influx from an upsurge in fighting in northwest Syria, claims the EU is not giving anything like plenty of help to deal with the scale of the migrant disaster.

President Tayyip Erdogan has also accused Greek forces of killing two migrants, a declare Athens strongly denies.

“I connect with on European Union nations, particularly Greece, to act in line with the Human Legal rights Declaration and respect the migrants arriving on their land,” Erdogan told lawmakers of his ruling AK Social gathering on Wednesday.

LESBOS

He repeated his allegation that Greek coastguard vessels were making an attempt to sink boats carrying migrants across the Aegean from the Turkish coastline to Lesbos and other Greek islands, one thing Athens also denies.

A range of dinghies have arrived on the Greek islands from the close by Turkish coastline in the previous 7 days, however choppy seas discouraged sailings for a next consecutive day on Wednesday.

A navy ship docked at Lesbos port will just take in 508 migrants who have arrived due to the fact March 2 at the time they have been determined, a coastguard formal stated. He did not say the place the ship would choose them.

Hussein, in a team of about 100 migrants which arrived in Lesbos 4 times back and has been camping on the shore, said he still left Afghanistan with his 17-yr-aged brother a thirty day period back and crossed Iran and Turkey before achieving the island by dinghy.

“Our foreseeable future is heading to be shiny simply because I am an educated man or woman so I do not will need substantially assist. I want to total my instruction and then I will need to have a work,” he told Reuters.

EU leaders on Tuesday pledged 700 million euros in help for Greece and urged Turkey to keep up its end of the 2016 accord.

They worry a repeat of the 2015-16 migrant disaster, when much more than a million migrants arrived to western Europe by means of Turkey and the Balkans, straining European security and welfare expert services and boosting assistance for considerably-right functions.

Hungarian Primary Minister Viktor Orban, known for his hard anti-immigrant stance, claimed on Wednesday 130,000 migrants experienced already handed the Greek border from Turkey and that they should be stopped as much south as possible.

(Further reporting by Michele Kambas in Athens, Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara, Jonathan Spicer in Istanbul and Marton Dunai in Budapest producing by Foo Yun Chee modifying by Gareth Jones)