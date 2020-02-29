[greek-law-enforcement-fire-teargas-on-migrants-at-turkish-border]



Migrants are noticed throughout clashes with Greek police, at the Turkey’s Pazarkule border crossing with Greece’s Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

February 29, 2020

By Lefteris Papadimas

KASTANIES, Greece (Reuters) – Greek police fired teargas to migrants gathered on its border with Turkey on Saturday, as a disaster in excess of Syria shifted on to the European Union’s doorstep.

Greece, which has tense relations with its neighbor Turkey at the most effective of times and was a principal gateway for hundreds of hundreds of asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, reiterated it would continue to keep migrants out.

“The authorities will do whatsoever it usually takes to shield its borders,” governing administration spokesman Stelios Petsas explained to reporters.

Ankara said on Thursday it will no for a longer period contain hundreds of countless numbers of asylum seekers right after an air strike on war-ravaged Idlib in Syria killed 33 Turkish troopers.

Just about quickly, convoys of men and women appeared heading in direction of the Greek land and sea borders.

“This has almost nothing to do with Idlib,” Petsas claimed, adding that in the previous 24 several hours Greek authorities had prevented tries by 4,000 people to cross the border.

Greece’s Skai Television aired stay video clip from the Turkish aspect of the northern land border at Kastanies displaying Greek riot law enforcement firing teargas rounds at teams of migrants who were hurling stones and shouting obscenities.

A Reuters witness reported there had been about 500 persons in the buffer zone between the two border posts, and further than that on the Turkish side hundreds a lot more.

Right away, demonstrators hurled flaming parts of wooden at law enforcement, beginner footage filmed by a police formal on the scene, which was observed by Reuters, confirmed.

An estimated 3,000 individuals experienced gathered on the Turkish aspect of the border at Kastanies, a Greek government official said. Kastanies is just about 900 km (550 miles) north-east of Athens.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reported on Saturday that some 18,000 migrants had crossed borders from Turkey into Europe. Speaking in Istanbul, he did not quickly present evidence for the range, but mentioned it would rise.

Greek law enforcement were preserving media about a kilometer absent from the Kastanies border crossing, but the broader space, exactly where the two nations around the world are divided by a river, was a lot more permeable.

A team of Afghans with young kids waded throughout quickly-relocating waters of the Evros river and took refuge in a little chapel. They crossed into Greece on Friday early morning.

“Today is good” said Shir Agha, 30 in broken English. “Before, Erdogan people today, police trouble,” he reported. Their footwear were being caked in mud. It had rained closely the evening right before, and by early morning, temperatures were shut to freezing.

Greece experienced presently explained on Thursday it would tighten border controls to avert coronavirus achieving its Aegean islands, in which 1000’s of migrants are residing in weak ailments.

Almost a million refugees and migrants crossed from Turkey to Greece’s islands in 2015, environment off a crisis over immigration in Europe, but that route all but closed right after the European Union and Ankara agreed to stop the movement in March 2016.

(Supplemental reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul Producing by Michele Kambas Modifying by Frances Kerry and Alexander Smith)