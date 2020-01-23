Green Bay Packers remain with Pettine as a defensive coordinator

Posted: Jan 22nd 2020 / 6:22 pm CST / Updated: January 22nd 2020 / 5:26 pm CST

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (AP) Packers coach Matt LaFleur has chosen to keep Mike Pettine as his defensive coordinator.

In LaFleur’s first season, the Packers went from 6: 9: 1 in 2018 to 13: 3, and the season’s NFC championship game as second-year coordinator, Pettine, improved the defense. This week, ESPN reported for the first time about the decision to stay with him.

While the Packers were no better in overall defense, ranking 18th in yards in 2018 and 2019, they scored the ninth-best score (with 19.6 points per game) a year after giving up 25, and only reached 25th ,

In terms of points, it was the best season in Green Bay since winning the Super Bowl in 2010.

The Packers were threatened with a 37:20 tie by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game and gave up the points in the last five games of the first half, which ended at half-time with 27-0. Raheem Mostert hurried for 220 yards, the second most common yardage in a playoff game in NFL history, and four touchdowns.

After that, LaFleur seemed to leave the door open to change something.

“We’re still working on everything,” said LaFleur on Wednesday. “I think our defense has done a lot of great things. Obviously, the last game was very disappointing in terms of our performance. It just wasn’t good enough. “

The Packers rebuilt their defense in the off-season with three high-profile signings (full-backs Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith and security Adrian Amos) and two draft picks in the first round (full-backs Rashan Gary and security Darnell Savage). The Smiths banded together for 25.5 sacks during the regular season, adding four in a playoff win over Seattle. Amos ensured a constant game and Savage was selected for the all-rookie team.

However, after a 0:37 defeat in San Francisco on November 24, the defense dissolved again when the Super Bowl was on the line. With five runs over 18 meters, three of which were for touchdowns, the 49ers only attempted eight passes.

The performance and the effort annoyed LaFleur.

“I think it was a combination of many things,” said LaFleur. “I just didn’t feel like we played with the same urgency, the same tenacity and the same tenacity. You have the option to play in a Super Bowl, and that’s extremely annoying. We have to look at everyone. I will look inside me and see why our players didn’t play with burning hair. I think everyone in our organization has to do that. ”