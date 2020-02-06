Green Beret, who fought to change the law in the fight against cancer, participates in the State of the Union

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Sgt. World-class Richard Stayskal spent much of 2019 in Washington lobbying to amend a law that prevented military personnel from suing the government for medical misconduct. But on February 4, 2020, less than a month after the law was finally amended, he returned to the Capitol as a guest to attend the event.

The North Carolina Army Green Beret was invited by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) to attend President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday.

“He is a true American hero who unfortunately was the victim of a medical incident,” said Rep. Hudson.

Stayskal, who has stage 4 lung cancer, has been the subject of more than a dozen 8 On Your Side investigative stories last year. Army doctors did not tell him twice about a spot they discovered on his lungs in 2017. Six months later, he was taken to a civilian hospital and found that he had lung cancer.

A 70-year Supreme Court ruling known as the Feres Doctrine prevented Sgt. Stayskal and other military personnel from active duty from accusing the government of negligence. He and his Tampa-based lawyer Natalie Khawam have teamed up with Steve Andrews, the lead investigator at 8 On Your Side, to spread the word and urge lawmakers for answers.

While fighting cancer, Stayskal spent some time in the Capitol Hill lobby to change the law.

“Instead of leaving and being silent with his family, he went out and fought for other soldiers in his situation and helped me change the law,” said Rep. Hudson.

His work paid off late last year when President Trump introduced the Sgt.1st Class Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019 into the law. Thanks to Stayskal, military personnel can now hold the government accountable for negligence and misconduct by military doctors. This change took effect on January 1.

The Green Beret said he hoped this would show Congress members what they can do together.

“Just keep looking forward to the future and just try to get together and solve problems,” said Stayskal. “This calculation was just one example of everyone coming together and going through the problems and seeing that there was an important problem that needed to be fixed.”

Khawam urges members of the service who believe they are victims of maladministration to file claims as soon as possible due to a 3-year limitation period. She informed us that the Ministry of Defense would set up a department to deal with medical malpractices. She estimates that the Department of Defense will need a year to set up the claims review process.

