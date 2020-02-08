Green causes a late riot when N. Iowa turns Drake 83-73 back

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A.J. Green scored 34 points with six three points and triggered a late run when Northern Iowa caught up with Drake 83-73 in a major Missouri Valley Conference clash in the last few minutes before a violent sellout at the McLeod Center on Saturday.

Green scored eight direct points to pull NIU over the top. About five minutes before the start of the game, he lost a 3-pointer, then secured a defense ricochet and drove to the basket at the other end, where he raised Northern Iowa (21-3, 10-2) to a 68-68 tie and followed another 3 to go for a 71-68 lead with 3:29. The Panthers fought their way defensively, forcing Drake to move 1-8 in the final minutes.

The Panthers received votes in the AP Top 25 poll and are perfect this season at the McLeod Center with 13: 0. The Panthers have been unbeaten twice at the McLeod Center – 2009-10 and 2014-15. NIU is 60-6 if coach Ben Jacobson scores 80-0 10-0 this season.

Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa, who won his fifth game in a row. Spencer Haldeman added 12.

Liam Robbins had 17 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6). D.J. Wilkins added 16 points, Anthony Murphy 15 points.

Northern Iowa meets Illinois State at home on Wednesday. Drake meets Missouri State on Wednesday.

