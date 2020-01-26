Green Day drops several F-bombs during the NHL All-Star game

Punk rock band Green Day yelled at a few F-bombs during their appearance at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis on Saturday evening.

Green Day played a set outside the Enterprise Center on Saturday before the game, and then took the ice to play during the second break of the All-Star game.

The first dirty word came during her 1994 hit “Basket Case” when singer Billie Joe Armstrong shouted, “Put your fingers in the air!”

Then, during American Idiot, Armstrong threw in the line: “Let’s go crazy!” This song also contains a text with the other F-word, the anti-homosexual slur.

The lines were muted by NBC’s censors, but the curses made it into the secondary audio feed, according to former Deadspin video director Timothy Burke.

After the show, Green Day tweeted a cheeky response about all the attention.

“Does anyone know why we’re trendy? We’ve been busy with the NHL in St. Louis all night,” the band wrote.

And Green Day drummer Tré Cool has tweeted a few more F-bombs.

Green Day and the NHL are only a few months away from a two-year marketing and advertising partnership that includes performances, performances and other collaborations, as the two announced in September.

