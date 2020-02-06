Green day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer band together like a kind of pop rock megazord on a huge Australian arena tour and promise to remind the nation that there are actually chunky riffs.

After some unstable predictions, Live Nation announced today that the appropriately titled Hella Mega Tour will go through Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in mid-November this year.

Let’s take a quick look at what you can expect from the gang.

Nevertheless, Green Day became the de facto protest band of the George W. bush Era, they will travel to Australia from their new, upbeat album Father Of All Motherfuckers. Fall Out Boy has turned into the kind of band needed for a big stadium tour, which may come as a surprise to those who have been under the cork tree for fifteen years, while Weezer may go on and awaken their awe at Africa also the masses.

They are supported by New Zealand The Beths also over the whole run.

Large areas. Anyway, here is the tour overview:

Sunday November 8th

HBF Park

Perth

Wednesday November 11th

Marvel Stadium

Melbourne

Saturday November 14th

Bank West Stadium

Sydney

Tuesday November 17th

Suncorp Stadium

Brisbane

The cards will be sold to the general public on Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. Mike Dirnt This Valentine’s Day, folks. You can find more details on ticketing here.

Image:

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images