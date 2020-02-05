Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer tease more Hella Mega Tour dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer tease more dates for their upcoming Hella Mega Tour.

The three rock titans will take to the streets together later this year, with stages in North America and Europe already confirmed.

All three groups tweeted the same three emojis today – an Australian flag, a New Zealand flag, and a face with one hand over her mouth. Screenshots of these tweets were then shared from the official Hella Mega Tour Twitter account. See her below.

pic.twitter.com/J8rVDaPkKm

– Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) February 5, 2020

Fans speculated that the Australian and New Zealand sections of the tour could take place between the end of Asian Green Day, which ends in late March, and the start of their European commitments, which begin in May.

The Hella Mega Tour starts on June 13th in Paris. The tour comes to the UK on June 24th with a show at Glasgow Green. Then it’s on to London, Huddersfield and Dublin before heading across the pond to the United States. Amyl & The Sniffers will open for the three acts at European level, while The Interrupters will support in the US.

The tour comes as Green Day and Weezer prepare to release new albums. “Father Of All” by Green Day is scheduled for release on February 7th, “Van Weezer” by Weezer on May 15th.

Last week, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong said he wanted to re-record Warning’s 2000 album. I want to go back and just do everything more live because I think minority live is much better than on the album, ”he said. “But that’s just one of the things you think too much about.”