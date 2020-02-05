Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Maybe just an indication of an Aussie tour

Panic stations, people. The RAWRing twenties are in full swing here Green day. Fall out Boy, and Weezer I have all dropped the same reference to a tour of Australia in the near future.

The three colossal bands have been preparing for their Hella Mega Tour around the World, which begins on March 8th, and they have all given exactly the same reference to Australia on their respective twitterers.

???????????????????

Given that the Ma Hoo Ssive tour in Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Manila already took place in March, it makes sense, doesn’t it?

There is also a damn favorable gap between the last show in Tokyo on March 28th and the next concert in Russia on May 24th. Plenty of time to travel to Australia and New Zealand to play some cheeky things (read: probably huge) indicates.

I can’t speak to the rest of the Pedestrian.TV office, but I’m quietly losing my mind at the moment. For example, Green Day was my first big concert in 2005 (you know the tour with My Chemical Romance and Jimmy Eat World) and I would very much like to close this loop 15 years later.

Though nothing has been officially announced yet – and don’t worry, we’ll tell you 100% if and when it will – I sure have a lot of sleeping emo stans on and over and I’ll tell you what.

And please, let this announcement bring another damn ridiculous deepfake like this one from last year.

Excuse me boss, I just can’t think of anything else today. This Green Day / FOB / Weezer news has completely consumed me and if you need me I will straighten my hair in the office bathroom.

