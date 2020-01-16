Green Day launches video for new single Oh Yeah!

Green Day has their new single Oh Yeah!

After teasing the release on their social media channels last week, a poison from wrestler Randy “Macho Man” shared Savage, along with his slogan “Oh yes,” Green Day finally shared the single with a video today.

The track takes its title – and chorus – from the old hero Joan Jett of the band and her song Do You Want to Touch Me (Oh Yeah). The song was originally a cover of a Gary Glitter song released in 1973 that co-wrote the shamed singer.

The band says via their YouTube channel: “By the way, we’ve sampled a song from the great album by Joan Jett’s Bad Reputation. One of the writers on that song is a total bastard so we donate our royalties to this song to IJM (International Justice Mission)) and RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). “

Oh yeah! appears on Green Day’s upcoming studio album Father Of All …, with the band debuting the title track and the follow-up single Fire, Ready, Aim, late last year.

The sequel to Revolution Radio 2016 will be launched on February 7 via Warner Records, with Armstrong Zane Lowe telling about Apple Music’s Beats 1: “It’s only 26 minutes long, so it’s the shortest record we’ve made since Dookie or Insomniac . “

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy set out together in the UK, Europe and North America in 2020 on the Hella Mega Tour in 2020.

You can view the full video below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3cpdkhtGx0 (/ embed)

Green Day: Father Of All …

Green Day will release their new album Father Of All … in 2020. The successor of 2016 Revolution Radio contains the title track and the newest single Oh Yeah! See deal

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy: The Hella Mega Tour 2020

June 13: Paris La Defense Arena, France

June 14: Groningen Stadspark, the Netherlands

June 17: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

June 21: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

June 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, United Kingdom

June 26: London Stadium, United Kingdom

June 27: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, United Kingdom

June 29: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

July 17: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

July 21: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA.

July 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA.

July 25: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA.

July 28: Commerce City DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, CO

July 31: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

August 1: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

August 5: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

August 6: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

August 8: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

August 11: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

August 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

August 15: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

August 16: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

August 19: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

August 21: Washington Nationals Park, DC

August 22: New York Citi Field, NY

August 24: Torontov Rogers Center, ON

August 27: Boston Fenway Park, MA

August 29: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA