Green Day make pizza with Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart

I never thought I would see the day like this Green day cooked pizza with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, but here we are.

The band attended the Ellen Show on Friday to promote their new album Father of All Motherfuckers.

in the Ellen DeGeneres’ In absence, the show was moderated by Martha Stewart and Snoop Doggy Dogg himself. So of course the band went to the kitchen to do some Za.

While sipping Martha’s signature “Venus Blush” cocktails, the band produced pigs-in-a-blanket and pizza while talking music and avoiding dropping an F-bomb.

“Look, Martha, I know how to make dough, you don’t have to tell me how to make dough,” said Snoop after Martha Stewart had given some instructions. “I’ve been making dough for a long time.”

“He knows how to make dough, he knows how to make grass, he knows how to do everything,” she clapped back, essentially pointing out that she is no longer your mother’s Martha Stewart.

After you wet the old pipe Billie Joe Armstrong told about his first job in a pizza restaurant the day before he was a big rock star.

If you thought Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg were an unlikely combination, you’re simply not prepared to make a fucking PIZZA with Green Day.

I can not handle this.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are my favorite combination ever. Oreos and milk? Spaghetti and garlic bread? Wine and cheese? Pfft! Give me Snoop Dogg and Martha or give me nothing.

I’m not sure if there is a duo in the world that makes my heart sing like Martha and Snoop. A truly iconic pairing.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Fall out Boy and Weezer as much as the next one, but I would pay good money for Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to give a cooking demonstration as the opening act for the upcoming Green Day Australia tour. Hella mega tour? More like Hella MARTHA tour.

You can experience Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on their Hella Mega Tour in November in Australia. Tickets will be available from Friday, February 14th through Ticketek, Ticketmaster, Oztix and Moshtix.

This is the healthy content that I live for in 2020.

