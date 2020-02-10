Green Day’s “American Idiot” film was “pretty much discarded”

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said plans to film her pioneering album American Idiot were “pretty much rejected.”

The politically charged 2004 album was responsible for reviving the US band’s career and was later translated into a Tony award-winning musical that produced productions around the world.

It was first reported in 2011 that Tom Hanks was interested in filming the project before the film was finally confirmed in 2013 and playwright Rolin Jones announced that he would finalize the script in 2014.

After spending years in development hell, Armstrong told NME that the project had been put on hold.

It comes after Armstrong said earlier that HBO had finally given the go-ahead for the long-running project.

“We have HBO’s go-ahead and the script is currently being rewritten a few times here and there. So I’m not sure exactly when we’re going to start shooting, but it’s definitely all the systems that are running right now, ”he told NME in 2016.

The punk icon spoke for this week’s big read and also revealed that Donald Trump attended the opening night of the musical in New York.

Armstrong justified his unlikely presence with the following words: “The beginning of ‘American Idiot’ is a montage of all this pop culture trash, one is ‘American Idol’ and another said, ‘You’re fired!'” He said ,

“That’s why he came because he heard that his face would be on the screen. He’s a sociopath, you know?”

Armstrong also announced last month that he would like the band to re-record their sixth album, Warning.