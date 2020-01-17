Green Day’s Warning at 20: an overlooked folk-punk classic

2020 marks the twentieth anniversary of the sixth studio album of Green Day, Warning. But it is unlikely that the big fanfare milestone will be reached. Perhaps it is at best an indifferent shrug of the shoulders.

Although it wasn’t really bombed – lead single Minority spent more than a month at the top of the Billboard Modern Rock chart and received “generally favorable ratings” – their first release on this side of the millennium was a critical and commercial low for the band.

The album saw the gain reject a notch on their distortion pedals, in combination with the increasing use of acoustic guitars. Billie Joe Armstrong’s solos were replaced at various points by harmonica, plucked mandolin and – perhaps most shockingly – a screaming sax break, more typically at home on a Bruce Springsteen album. It was a deeply uncool suggestion for a punk band at the turn of the millennium, when the fear and attack of nu metal began to dominate the charts.

For many fans, Warning will forever be remembered as the band’s first real stinker – the one where they lost their fire and got a little soft. For others, the verdict was even more damning: it wasn’t a bad report, it was just “OK.” Either narrative pitches Warning as a temporary blip in an otherwise flawless catalog until that moment. (The merits of the 2012 Uno!, ¡Dos!, ¡Tré! Trilogy are for another debate.)

The unfortunate fate of the warning was only cemented by the conquering, politically charged magnum opus that followed. The 2004 American Idiot was called a triumphant “return to form” … or in other words: “their last album was a bit of a shit.” Apparently 16 million fans agreed. But was Warning really that bad?

Musically, the acoustically driven Warning revealed a love for British rock icons from Elvis Costello to The Kinks. Textually it has demonstrated a political awakening that dates from before the paranoia after 9/11 of its successor. Far from being a temporary mellowing of mind, a further listening experience reveals how Warning sowed the seeds for the sharp social criticism of American Idiot. But viewed entirely on its own merits, Warning is a solid, overlooked collection of songs from a band that ultimately transcends the genre from where it came from.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAX06-B6k28 (/ embed)

Will it be soft?

It is the classic accusation of many bands who have had the guts to linger long enough to grow up: “they have lost their lead” (see Pixies, Idlewild, Oasis, (insert the name of your favorite aging band here) )).

But instead of weakening the power of Green Day, Warning had become a maturity, a progression from frustration in adolescents to a world-tired adulthood. “Ripening” is often a synonym for “getting boring” and, certainly, it didn’t rock as hard as their spirited youthful efforts that have won millions in the first place.

But the change of pace was not a sign of loss of endurance. The rhythm section of Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool remained as tight as ever, while paradoxically they assumed a looseness that suited them well. Moreover, by taking their foot off the gas, they were able to explore a wider range of sounds and textures. Calling Warning their London calling may be a bit too long, but it was certainly a joint attempt to explore new territory.

An important problem seemed to be that it didn’t sound like Dookie. But what would be the use of it? There are only so many times that you can repeat the same trick before falling into self-parody – a fate of Green Day was already in danger at this point.

Album number four, Insomniac was essentially Dookie 2.0, and Nimrod from 1997 – although packed with great songwriting – would also have been, if not for his two stylistic outliers: the ska-infused costumes, King For A Day, and Good Riddance ( Time of Your Life). The stripped acoustic ballad of the latter was something of a Year Zero for the band and caused their biggest crossover hit. After Armstrong had fully unmasked themselves, they could hardly put on the suit and started working again with a new straight-up punk album.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDBlqu6KF4k (/ embed)

That said, warning – for the most part – was hardly a radical departure. The song structures are essentially what you would expect from Green Day; they are simply improved with the subtle introduction of new textures, often tending to a more folky sound. Tellingly, Warning was the first album the band produced entirely on its own, indicating the desire to take creative control and explore new avenues. But most importantly, the songwriting remained razor-sharp.

The melodic brand of Three Day pop-punk with three chords is clearly enormously grateful to their fellow countrymen the Ramones, and Green Day are just as American as John Wayne and pumpkin pie. But listen again to Warning and you will witness a clear love for British rock icons. The spinning riff and the running bass line of the title track borrow freely from the picture book of The Kinks; Church On Sunday is essentially Oliver’s Army played a little faster; and both Minority and Jackass have echoes of The Clash. It is worth noting that The Kinks, Clash and Costello are all artists who have crossed the narrow limits of their original scenes to become great rock acts.

Elsewhere, Waiting blows new fire in Petula Clark’s downtown to create one of their most beautiful, overlooked singles. Closer Macy’s Day Parade is another underestimated gem in the Green Day catalog. Emotionally without being satisfied; simple but really influences its delivery, it takes the classic Stand By Me chord progression and shows Armstrong’s growing maturity and grasp of melody. It is a clear precursor to Wake Me Up When September Ends.

Armstrong’s bratty persona and snotty delivery has always denied its lyrical skill. He is much more poetic than is often stated. Routinely abstract and oblique, his expressions nevertheless produce a number of colorful images that go far beyond the typical fart gags of his contemporaries Blink 182. Bille Joe treats us with “economic dreams of hope” and bleeding mascara “leaving traces of my mistakes”.

The centerpiece of the album, Misery, is the biggest detour from the beaten path of Green Day and is recorded as their best strange ball moment ever. Ironically, by limiting themselves to just two chords (instead of the usual luxurious three) and slowing the pace straight down, it actually frees them to deviate further from the map. Musically it is a gypsy punk road trip that travels through a series of traditional European and Latin American styles, complete with floral twangy guitars, Mariachi horns, mandolin and strings. It is also an opportunity for drummer Tre Cool to endure a nasty accordion.

That may all sound terrible on paper – and yes, it is completely ridiculous – but it is the best song that Gogol Bordello has never written. It’s the kind of song that gets people started, “What the …? Was that really Green Day? “It certainly doesn’t play safely.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdPkEHvO8fY (/ embed)

A political awakening

According to Billie Joe’s own recognition, Warning was the point at which he began to become more politically aware. His texts often brought forward ideas about alienation and deprivation on a personal level, but now discontent became more openly politically and socially aware.

Warning is no longer a frustrated youth leaving the world, and saw that Billie Joe began to take on the role of reticent figurehead for the expropriated ones. On minority he rages with the moral majority and promises his allegiance to the underworld. Meanwhile, the first title track evokes images of an Orwellian government that controls its unfortunate population with endless commands. Against the forces that exist, he offers the choice to live “without warning” or “remain silent and become a victim of authority.”

Okay, so it’s hardly Rage Against The Machine in its nuance or Public Enemy in its shock value. But it marks a shift in prospects, Armstrong raises his gaze from his own navy to observe and comment on the wider world around him. By no means a completely political record as a whole (much of which is optimistic in tone), Warning Armstrong has taken a textual path that would ultimately prove fertile ground in the coming years.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xc1Uld0k4W4 (/ embed)

The verdict

Warning may not be the first point in the Green Day catalog for the uninitiated – that honor must always belong to Dookie. And yes, it was the American idiot who undoubtedly injected a new goal into a dwindling career, winning a whole generation of new fans.

But in reality, every subsequent album that followed Dookie’s outbreak success offered less commercial returns. In that sense, Warning was not an outlier, but rather a continuation of that trend. However, it was their first real attempt to create a new thematic sound on an album, rather than a symbolic news track. Some may have discovered that his folk tendencies are not “punk” enough (whatever that means), but it helped to set the template for later acts like Frank Turner who have achieved success with a similar sound. Warning must be proud in the canon of Green Day and not crawl into the corner as an embarrassment that can best be forgotten.

Although all four singles from Warning reached the 2001 Superhits !, only Warning and Minority survived the Greatest Hits of 2017: God’s favorite band. The band does itself injustice and managed to erase two fine parts of their retrospective. The album has had something of a revaluation in the years since its release, but Warning will never appear in the “best album lists of all time”, nor will it receive the Broadway treatment offered to its successor.

But it’s not a stinker. And far from being a necessary step in the progress of the band, it is a solid set in itself. It certainly deserves a different outing, whether you dust that underplayed CD or discover it for the first time. Forget your prejudices about what a Green Day album should sound like, and just enjoy a good example of songcraft from a band with the confidence to finally break free from the scene they created.