Green line: man hit by train in Pulaski, seriously injured

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a CTA Green Line train in West Garfield Park on the west side on Saturday.

Green Line service was stopped after the train hit the 40-year-old man shortly before midnight at Pulaski Station, 4000, W. Lake St., according to Chicago Fire Department officials and service reports from the CTA.

Witnesses told the investigators that according to the Chicago police the man was standing on the lower wooden part of the eastward platform.

He was pinned under the train, but has since been removed and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, the fire brigade said.

Green Line trains do not run between Harlem and California, while the authorities are investigating this, the CTA said. Trains only run between Ashland / Lake and 63rd / Ashland.

Pink Line trains are also delayed due to the incident, the CTA said.

Authorities are investigating the scene in which a man was hit by a green line train on 1 February 2020 at Pulaski station. Carly Behm / Sun Times