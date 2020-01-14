Green Velvet Producer Highlights How commercial dance music ignores the origins of style in black and queer spaces

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) has grown enormously in popularity in recent decades. The genre, which incorrectly incorporates everything from hardcore home and techno to hardcore and dubstep sub-genres, is at the heart of the festival’s culture of thousands of generations and generations of consumers.

Dance music makes the music industry a whole lot of money ($ 7.1 billion to be exact). But while great hits like Diplo, Zedd and Tiesto have played important roles in boosting the genre’s popularity as a radio style, script and concert stage, its generally unspecified canonization leaves room for discussion about exactly what history is. of the genre.

House & Techno producer Green Velvet recently took to Twitter to express contempt for grouping the genre with EDM. The artist suggested that the rejuvenation of home and technology at the time of the EDM commercialization erases its past as two separate productive genres in the 1970s, ’80s and’ 90s in black and queer spaces.

“It was EDM formed by people who didn’t want to recognize the creators of House / Techno … just like Rock & Roll? You want to know the mind. Don’t say House & Techno is EDM … it was before EDM. Do research and find out the first time the term EDM was used, “the producer said on Twitter, calling on tastemakers, bloggers and fans to stop linking home and techno as an EDM sub-genre as it has in recent years.

You don’t have to understand that it’s a problem you don’t know about Jesse Saunders, Kevin Saunderson, Lil Louis, Jeff Mills, Marshall Jefferson, Steve Silk Hurley, Farley JackMasterFunk, Juan Atkins, Carl Craig, Frankie Knuckles,, DJ Pierrie, Derrick May Larry Heard etc. – Green Velvet (@GreenVelvet_) December 30, 2019

A large room or electric house – what many in the dance music industry consider to be the quintessential EDM style as a genre – is characterized by robust, synth-pop style and heavy barrel use and simple melodies. The genre’s past is from Western Europe, where artists such as Hardwell, Tiesto, Zedd and Avicii represent the great and recent tastemakers who brought the genre to music venues.

The history of EDM in Europe should not be confused with the house, techno and disco that were popular in the 80s and 90s.

The Electro house, however, bears little resemblance to home and techno, with the use of deep bases and funk elements of every kind. Each genre – both home and techno – has a distinct and rich history within underground music venues that attract traditionally marginalized bands to places like Detroit and Chicago.

To group the two types together with EDM, stating that the home and the technology refresh at the end of 2010 due to its popularity among white audiences is a form of lime. The same phenomenon that saw the deletion of black bodies invented behind white bodies such as Eric Clapton, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones became the faces of the genre, despite Jimi Hendrix being undoubtedly one of the best rock ‘n roll and blues elements in history.

Even Elvis, who has long been hailed as the “king” of rock ‘n roll, has a controversial story of criticizing the appropriation of musical contributions by black artists and rendering them his own. Today, the same thing happens with white bodies that occupy the dominant representation of home and technology in electronic dance music.

When you call house & techno EDM, it helps to whiten & erase their roots in the Detroit & Chicago working class of DJs of color. – Danny Santana-Hernandez (@Danny_SantanaH) December 31, 2019

The commercialization of raves and music festivals brought with it a new look at the old genres.

While dance music has grown in popularity over the last two years, its rich history as a musical preceded the early 2000s that brought EDM to its heart as we know it today.

In fact, EDM’s rule as a whole term for electronic music helps erase the black and queer bodies that created it in the first place – beyond the home and technology that Green Velvet mentions on social media.

Even the contemporary rave scene – which has been widely released by festivals such as Ultra, Electric Daisy Carnival and Coachella – has a rich, important history as a safe place for queer bodies in the 80s and 80s. ’90. Its initial rise at that time – when forms such as Warhol were more closely associated with the wall space at MoMa – represented an escape during a time when the AIDS epidemic marginalized LGBTQIA + organizations from central spaces.

In Canadian culture, many of the models and styles released today began in the underground, strange cultures around New York in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

So, while mainstream “EDM” has been working to bring dance music to the cosmopolitan player, Green Velvet points out that tastemakers and fans should work to honor the bodies that created the genres, to avoid continuing deletion. that is already happening.

We have reached out to Green Velvet for a comment and are awaiting an answer.