[greenback-briefly-tops-¥112-in-tokyo]

The greenback, albeit quickly, topped ¥112 for the 1st time in some 10 months in Tokyo investing Friday, partly reflecting a temper to shun the yen amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak in Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.73-74, up from ¥111.67-67 at the exact same time Thursday. The euro was at $one.0795-0796, up from $one.0790-0790, and at ¥120.62-63, up from ¥120.50-50.

Immediately after moving all around ¥112.00, the dollar scaled over ¥112.10 in midmorning buying and selling. In the late afternoon, nevertheless, the dollar came beneath selling tension stemming from the Nikkei inventory typical widening its decline, traders said.

“The dollar’s appreciation advised the likelihood of buyers stepping up yen promoting in watch of the ongoing virus disaster in Japan,” a currency broker stated.

Meanwhile, a trust bank official mentioned that the dollar attracted purchases on the again of the strong U.S. economic climate.