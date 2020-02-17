[greenback-firms-higher-than-¥109.80-in-tokyo-trading]

The dollar crept up to exceed ¥109.80 in Tokyo buying and selling Monday, attracting actual desire-backed shopping for.

At five p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.86-86, up from ¥109.78-78 at the similar time Friday. The euro was at $1.0840-0841, pretty much unchanged from $one.0841-0841, and at ¥119.10-10, up from ¥119.01-02.

The dollar fell near to ¥109.70 in the early morning on the heels of a tumble on the Tokyo Stock Trade that was triggered in component by the release of dismal gross domestic solution figures for the Oct-December quarter.

But the dollar regained the dropped ground on purchases by Japanese importers for settlement reasons. In the afternoon, it turned static with no major trading cues through the 3-day weekend in the United States through Monday, traders reported.