[greenback-tops-¥110-in-tokyo-trading]

The dollar went over ¥110 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, aided by a stock market place rebound.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.11-11, up from ¥109.70-70 at the identical time Tuesday. The euro was at $one.0802-0803, down from $one.0832-0833, and at ¥118.93-94, up from ¥118.84-84.

The greenback exceeded ¥110 in the late morning on acquiring spurred by the Nikkei stock average’s rally next rises in Chinese shares, traders mentioned.

The buck rose up to close to ¥110.10 in the afternoon. But industry gamers denied “risk-on” dollar buys.

“Investors might have uncovered it difficult to purchase the yen from the greenback because Japan is situated considerably nearer to the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak than the United States,” mentioned an formal at a financial institution-affiliated securities firm.