[greenlawn-southwest-holding-initially-demise-cafe-this-month]

Greenlawn Funeral Properties and Cemeteries Southwest will be holding its 1st Demise Cafe this month.

The cost-free function will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Friday in the Celebration of Lifetime Tribute Reception Center, 2739 Panama Ln. Attendees can arrive love espresso and other refreshments and discuss about difficulties, these as death in a more casual setting.

“Our aim is only to allow for men and women to have an open up dialog about dying, and to allow persons air what is on their minds with a check out to helping them make the most of their life,” claimed Greenlawn President Jim La Mar.

The Loss of life Cafe comes just after Greenlawn Southwest held its very first Just before I Die Festival final summertime, concentrating on educating residents about how to get ready for their deaths and answering issues about the funeral procedure.

For more facts, visit GreenlawnMortuaryandCemetery.com or phone 661-834-8820.