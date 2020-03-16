Greenlawn, Wood Household Funeral properties have enhanced cleansing, inquiring physical get hold of be confined

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 / 10:50 AM PDT / Up to date: Mar 14, 2020 / 11:26 AM PDT

(Photograph: courtesy MGN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn and Wooden Family members Funeral homes say added cleansing is staying done at their facilities and they are inquiring that physical get in touch with in the course of visitations and providers be constrained with household associates.

“The family members we provide have often been our best precedence, and specially with the spread of this pandemic,” James Lamar, president of Greenlawn Funeral Houses and Cemeteries, claimed in a news release addressing problems around the coronavirus.

He additional, “At this stage there has been no course from any supply that visitations or products and services need to be canceled, and we will make every work to accommodate families in producing preparations and conducting companies in any ability desired to make certain their basic safety and ease and comfort whilst honoring their beloved a person.”

Greenlawn has two funeral properties in Bakersfield, and Wood Family members Funeral dwelling is in Tehachapi. The next treatments have been set in place at people services: