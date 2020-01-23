Greenpeace loses the appeal of the Arctic oil case in Norway

An appeals court in Oslo approved Norway’s plans for more oil exploration in the Arctic on Thursday, rejecting a lawsuit by environmentalists who had said it violated people’s right to a healthy environment.

The verdict confirmed a lower court ruling rejecting arguments from Greenpeace and the Nature and Youth group that an oil licensing round 2015-2016 that violated Equinor and others had violated the Constitution of Norway.

“The verdict is unanimous,” the Court of Appeal said in its written decision.

Greenpeace immediately said it would appeal to the Supreme Court of Norway.

Beate Kristine Sjaafjell, professor of law at the University of Oslo, said that the Supreme Court can provide a clearer answer to the question of whether issuing new permits is contrary to the Constitution of Norway.

“It should not avoid the big question whether continuing oil and gas extraction contributes to dangerous climate change and vice versa whether this is in line with Norway’s explicit promises to contribute to staying within the objectives of the Agreement from Paris, “she added.

The lawsuit is seen as part of an emerging branch of the world where claimants try to use the basics of a country to curb emissions.

The green groups cited Article 112 of the Constitution of Norway, which guarantees the right of current and future generations to a healthy and sustainable environment, as well as the Paris climate agreement to limit global warming.

“The verdict of the court is a big step in the right direction, and the reason is that the right to a healthy environment is recognized by the court of appeal,” Frp Pleym, leader of Greenpeace Norway, told reporters.

“The court of appeal also acknowledges that the emissions of Norwegian oil burned abroad are relevant,” he added.

Oil and gas extraction has helped make Norway one of the richest countries in the world, with a sovereign wealth fund of $ 1.1 trillion that comes from oil revenues.

The government issued ten Arctic exploration permits in the controversial 23rd license round, including three in the southeastern part of the Barents Sea, near the border with Norway and Russia.

The Ministry of Energy of Norway welcomed the verdict.

Oil companies have already explored wells in some permits, but have not made significant discoveries.

Aker BP plans to drill a well in one license later this year.

Increase in climate procedures

A victory at the Court of Appeal could have set a precedent for other global climate issues, while the investigation by the largest oil and gas producer in Western Europe was limited, the claimants said at the start of the trial.

But although environmental groups said more petroleum sources had already been discovered than could be exploited without violating the Paris objectives, the government argued that a decision to drill would have to be made by the parliament, not the courts.

There has been an increase in climate-related lawsuits in recent years, with campaigners even considering unsuccessful lawsuits as an effective way to put pressure on governments to be more ambitious in avoiding climate disasters.

According to Joana Setzer, a fellow at the Grantham Research Institute of the London School of Economics, more than 1,500 climate-related cases were filed in 28 countries between 2007 and 2020, mostly in the United States.

Most of the defendants are governments, but lawsuits are increasingly focusing on bidding oil and gas companies, she said.