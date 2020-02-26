[greenwich-person-‘punched-brother-in-face’-in-bermondsey-avenue]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Noticefor particulars of your knowledge security legal rights Invalid E-mail

A gentleman allegedly “punched his brother in the face” throughout a heated row in a Bermondsey street, a court read.

Abdi Ismail is accused of attacking Jamal Sharif around Al-Madinah Foodstuff Centre, on Old Kent Street, on January one, 2020.

The 53-12 months-old, of Victoria Way, Greenwich allegedly punched Mr Sharif, who he reportedly hadn’t viewed for a amount of a long time, ahead of breaking his glasses.

Ismail denies all allegations in opposition to him.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court docket on Wednesday (February 26) billed with assault by beating and prison hurt.

Ismail, putting on brown shoes, gray trousers and a black coat, spoke at the hearing to affirm his identify, age, date of delivery and nationality.

It was stated in court that Ismail was attempting to confront his brother over a quantity of alleged fraud issues.

During the confrontation, it is alleged that Ismail “punched” Mr Sharif in the face.

Ismail denied the claim, while the court read he admitted “holding” Mr Sharif in a bid to restrain him until eventually police arrived.





Abdi Ismail denies the charges towards him



Claudius Taylor-Sonko, prosecuting, advised the courtroom there was no CCTV displaying the alleged assault.

Ismail pleaded not guilty to both assault by beating and prison destruction and was granted bail underneath the situation he will have to not call Mr Sharif in the guide up to the trial. He was also instructed to not to contact a witness who is thanks to give proof at the trial.

Ismail will future surface at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on April 28 for demo.

