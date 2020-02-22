[greetings]

Most up-to-date
By Josh Marshall
|
February 22, 2020 three: 26 p.m.
Many thanks to the crew for all the good protection though I obtained absent for a couple days with my household. I experienced a awesome, calming time. So now back again to the dumpster hearth of American politics.
Josh Marshall
(@joshtpm)
is editor and publisher of TPM.
