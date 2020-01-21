Greg Dulli launches Pantomima video, announces American tour

Frontman Greg Dulli from Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers has released a video for Pantomima, from his upcoming debut solo album, Random Desire. The album was released on February 21 on Royal Cream / BMG.

“The video is a tribute to the film All That Jazz,” says Dulli. “Pantomima feels like a show tailored to me.”

Random Desire was written and recorded at Dulli’s home in Silver Lake, California, in the mountains above San Bernardino, in New Orleans and in Joshua Tree.

Musicians who appear on the album are guitarist Jon Skibic from Afghan Whigs and drummer Jon Theodore (Queens of the Stone Age, The Mars Volta), although most of the music is played by Dulli himself.

“I can play drums but I am not a drummer,” Dulli tells Classic Rock. “I can play bass, but I am not a bass player, I am a decent guitar player but I am not a virtuoso.”

Dulli has also announced a North American tour, which will start on April 24 in Minneapolis and a peak a month later in Los Angeles. This is an addition to his already announced European tour. Full data below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGkUrUukLIg (/ embed)

March 19: Galway Róisín Dubh, Ireland

March 20: Dublin Whelans, UK

March 22: Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse, UK

March 23: Manchester Gorilla, UK

March 24: London Islington Assembly Hall, United Kingdom

March 26: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, the Netherlands

March 27: Hasselt Music Dream, Belgium

March 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

March 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany

March 31: Berlin Lido, Germany

April 2: Copenhagen Hotel Cecil, Denmark

April 3: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

April 4: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Apr 24: Minneapolis 7th Street Entry, MN

April 25: Chicago Metro, IL

April 26: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

April 28: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

April 29: Cincinnati Woodward Theater, OH

April 30: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls, PA

May 1: Toronto The Great Hall, ON

May 3: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

May 5: Washington 9:30 Club, DC:

May 6: New York Webster Hall, NY:

May 7: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 9: Asheville The Gray Eagle, NC

May 10: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

May 12: Atlanta The Loft, GA

May 15: New Orleans One Eyed Jacks, LA

May 16: Austin 3Ten @ ACL Live, TX

May 17: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

May 19: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

May 22: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR

May 23: Seattle The Showbox, WA

May 26: San Francisco August Hall, CA.

May 28: Los Angeles Palace Theater, CA.

Greg Dulli – Random Desire

Greg Dulli, frontman of the legendary Afghan Whigs and his debut solo album, Random Desire. Dulli, who played most of the instrumentation of the record, was inspired by ‘the model of one-man band visionaries Prince and Todd Rundgren’.